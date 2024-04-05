Menu
Malabu Oil: EFCC to appeal Adoke’s discharge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Friday that it had begun the review of developments around the Malabu OPL 245 fraud case, including the dismissal of the charges against a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke by a Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja and the conduct of the prosecuting counsel, Offem Uket.

The Spokesman for the antigraft agency, Dele Oyewale, said the review entails exploration of the option of appeal and possible change of counsel in view of the commission’s dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by Uket.

“Nevertheless, this intention has no nexus whatsoever to the spew of speculations imputing compromise by parties to the charge, currently making the rounds in some sections of the media .

“EFCC is not obliged to embrace such narratives as it neither accused any of the parties of any unsavoury conduct nor made any conclusive statements about any investigation on the matter.

“The public is enjoined to ignore effusions of mischief makers on the matter and await the next course of actions,” Oyewale said.

 

