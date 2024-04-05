The Federal High Court in Lagos handed down a conviction to the controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for abusing the Naira.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro delivered the verdict after a thorough review of the case’s facts.

During his allocutus, Bobrisky expressed his unawareness of the law regarding Naira abuse, highlighting his role as a social media influencer with over five million followers.

However, the judge clarified that ignorance of the law does not serve as an excuse.

Bobrisky then pleaded for a second chance to utilize his platform to educate his followers on the implications of spraying money, promising not to repeat the offense.

Previously, Bobrisky faced arraignment on four counts of Naira abuse filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, to which he pleaded guilty.