JUST IN: Emefiele to be arraigned in Lagos court Monday

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, alongside his co-defendant Henry Isioma Omole, at the Ikeja State High Court in Lagos on Monday, April 8, 2024. They face charges of alleged abuse of office related to the allocation of billions of United States dollars.

Emefiele and Omole will be arraigned on a 26-count charge before Justice Rahman Oshodi. The charges, marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024, were filed by Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

The EFCC alleges that Emefiele abused his office between 2022 and 2023 in Lagos by arbitrarily allocating foreign exchange amounting to $2,136,391,737.33 without proper bids, to the detriment of Nigerians’ rights.

Additionally, Emefiele is accused of directing similar actions between 2020 and 2021, where he allegedly allocated foreign exchange totaling $291,945,785.59 and $1,769,254,793.16 without following due process.

In one instance, Emefiele’s co-defendant, Omole, is alleged to have accepted $110,000 from Raja Punjab through Monday Osazuwa on November 17, 2020, as a reward for Emefiele’s role in allocating foreign exchange in favor of Raja Punjab’s employer.

These alleged actions contravene Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.