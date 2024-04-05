Menu
Cases & Trials

UPDATED:I am guilty to naira abuse charge, Bobrisky pleads

By: Naija247news

Date:

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of naira abuse.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had, on Thursday, filed six counts of money laundering and abuse of naira against him.

But before the charge was read to the defendant, the EFCC’s prosecution counsel Suleiman Suleiman, prayed the court to stike out counts five and six (money laundering charges) and arraigned him on counts one to four.

Consequently, Justice Abimbola Awogboro struck out counts five and six.

Bobrisky was then arraigned on counts one to four to which he pleaded guilty.

When he was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he said,” Yes, I am guilty.”

Bobrisky had around 11:50am arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering and naira abuse allegation.

The EFCC had on Thursday filed six counts bordering on money laundering and abuse of the naira against Bobrisky.

The crossdresser, who had been in the EFCC detention since Wednesday night, failed to meet the administrative bail offered to him on Thursday.

Details later…

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

