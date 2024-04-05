UPDATED:I am guilty to naira abuse charge, Bobrisky pleads

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on Friday, pleaded guilty to the charges of naira abuse.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had, on Thursday, filed six counts of money laundering and abuse of naira against him.

But before the charge was read to the defendant, the EFCC’s prosecution counsel Suleiman Suleiman, prayed the court to stike out counts five and six (money laundering charges) and arraigned him on counts one to four.

Consequently, Justice Abimbola Awogboro struck out counts five and six.

Bobrisky was then arraigned on counts one to four to which he pleaded guilty.

When he was asked if he understood the charge that was read to him, he said,” Yes, I am guilty.”

Bobrisky had around 11:50am arrived at the Federal High Court in Lagos for his arraignment on money laundering and naira abuse allegation.

The crossdresser, who had been in the EFCC detention since Wednesday night, failed to meet the administrative bail offered to him on Thursday.

Details later…