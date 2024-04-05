Menu
I would’ve fainted if I missed out on you, Actress Chisom tells husband

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Actress Chisom Steve has penned sweet note to her Naval husband months after their marriage.
Chisom returns gratitude to God for bringing him her way, stating she would have fainted if she missed out on her special gift from God.

She described her spouse as a nice man who provided her love and happiness.

She posted on her Instagram with the caption: “I don’t know what I did to deserve you but I’m so grateful to God for bringing you my way and making me act fast and not miss out on you because I for cry, faint, cry and crewed!

“Thank you my guy. You bring to many joy and happiness to my life and I’m grateful for the gift of you.

My husband first man I dated – Chisom Steve
” You’re really my special gift from God and while others are waiting for God to run a promo for them, he already did GIVEAWAY with YOU to ME. Thank you my best friend! You’re everything I need and will ever want, forever.

“Thank you my lover. Thank you my best friend. Thank you Captain Jack. I love you @iyke_anchor”.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

