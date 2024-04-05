Menu
Political parties

I remain a staunched member of PDP – Ikpeazu reacts to rumors

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Ikpeazu Vows to Stay with PDP, Urges Unity for Party Revival

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the immediate past Governor of Abia State, affirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat in Umuahia. He reassured PDP members in the state of his dedication to rebuilding the party and emphasized the importance of unity to restore its winning momentum.

Addressing the gathering, Ikpeazu acknowledged the departure of some former aides and party chieftains to other political parties but emphasized that he remains steadfast in his loyalty to the PDP. He urged members to take individual responsibility for the party’s performance in the 2023 elections and emphasized the need for sacrifice to reposition the party.

State PDP Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere, expressed gratitude to loyal party members and highlighted the party’s resilience despite electoral setbacks. He announced the extension of elected ward executives’ tenures and the formation of committees to address Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward, and Finance issues.

Senator Austin Akobundu affirmed the enduring strength of the PDP in Abia State, describing it as an unkillable movement. Elder statesman Chief Onyema Ugochukwu echoed calls for unity, emphasizing the end of the blame game and the need for collective efforts to rejuvenate the party.

The caucus meeting, attended by prominent party members including Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and former Deputy Governor Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, underscored the PDP’s commitment to learning from past experiences and providing opportunities for young members to contribute to the party’s leadership.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

