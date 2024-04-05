I remain a staunched member of PDP – Ikpeazu reacts to rumors

Ikpeazu Vows to Stay with PDP, Urges Unity for Party Revival

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the immediate past Governor of Abia State, affirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat in Umuahia. He reassured PDP members in the state of his dedication to rebuilding the party and emphasized the importance of unity to restore its winning momentum.

Addressing the gathering, Ikpeazu acknowledged the departure of some former aides and party chieftains to other political parties but emphasized that he remains steadfast in his loyalty to the PDP. He urged members to take individual responsibility for the party’s performance in the 2023 elections and emphasized the need for sacrifice to reposition the party.

State PDP Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere, expressed gratitude to loyal party members and highlighted the party’s resilience despite electoral setbacks. He announced the extension of elected ward executives’ tenures and the formation of committees to address Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward, and Finance issues.

Senator Austin Akobundu affirmed the enduring strength of the PDP in Abia State, describing it as an unkillable movement. Elder statesman Chief Onyema Ugochukwu echoed calls for unity, emphasizing the end of the blame game and the need for collective efforts to rejuvenate the party.

The caucus meeting, attended by prominent party members including Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and former Deputy Governor Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, underscored the PDP’s commitment to learning from past experiences and providing opportunities for young members to contribute to the party’s leadership.