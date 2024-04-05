“I have a feminine side of me ” — Charly Boy

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Legendary Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, opens up about having a feminine side as he clarifies his sexuality.

In an interview with Pulse TV hosted by reality star, Uriel, Charly Boy clears some of the misconceptions surrounding his life.

For years, many Nigerians have assumed he was gay, owing to his dressing and appearance.

Charly Boy refuted that, saying he has a feminine side who he refers to as Linda, a character trait he picked up while he was in America.

However, he remains attracted to women and if he was gay, he would be protesting for gay rights in Nigeria.

He also recollected that when he did the Charly Boy show, he had a female character he played, Mrs Zigizigi.

Charly Boy admits that a lot of people tend to get confused about his sexuality unless they know him personally.(www.naija247news.com).