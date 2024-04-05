Menu
South South

I am optimistic Nigeria will overcome current economic challenges, says Wike

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges. He made this statement during a visit by Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Oliver Aba, to his office on Thursday.

Wike emphasized his belief in Nigeria’s resilience, stating, “I believe by the special grace of God, Nigeria would come out from the turmoil that we are in. The signs are clear; we have no regret; and we have no doubt that victory shall be ours.”

He thanked the Church for their prayers for Nigerians and the administration of President Bola Tinubu to realize his vision outlined in the “Renewed Hope” agenda. Wike underscored the importance of divine guidance in governance, noting that no leader could govern successfully without God’s backing.

Acknowledging Tinubu’s reliance on prayer for his administration’s success, Wike emphasized the significance of prayer in achieving national growth and development.

Regarding a request from the Methodist Church for land to build offices and a media center, Wike assured them that the FCT Administration would consider their proposal. He noted a similar request made in 2023 and pledged to review it.

In response, Aba reiterated the Church’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s government through prayers for success. He emphasized that Tinubu’s success is crucial for Nigeria’s progress and expressed hope for economic revitalization and improved security in the country.

Tinubu Directs Release of Funds for Vaccine Procurement,
Ganduje’s Dollar saga: Kano state govt files fresh legal suit against Ganduje, wife, six others
Gbenga Samson
