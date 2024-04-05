Ganduje slams Kano State Gov: Stop covering your failures with propaganda

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, criticized Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State for resorting to diversionary tactics to conceal his failure to fulfill his promises to the people of the state.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje expressed disappointment at the governor’s recent actions, labeling them as unfortunate attempts to deflect attention from the lack of tangible progress in the state despite increased allocations under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Ganduje responded to the Kano State Government’s decision to press criminal charges against him over allegations of bribery amounting to $413,000 and N1.38 billion.

He dismissed the accusations as baseless and emphasized that they highlighted the administration’s ignorance and disregard for the rule of law.

Ganduje urged his detractors to focus on addressing the challenges facing the people of Kano instead of attempting to tarnish his reputation. He reminded them of the recent Federal High Court ruling in Kano, which asserted that the alleged offense fell under federal jurisdiction and could only be prosecuted by the Attorney General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Furthermore, Ganduje welcomed the administration’s decision to establish two committees to investigate allegations of misappropriation of public funds, political violence, and missing persons in the state. However, he suggested extending the probe’s scope to cover the period from 1999 to date for transparency and fairness.

Ganduje emphasized the need for equitable treatment and emphasized his administration’s commitment to transparent governance. He urged authorities to pursue actions that serve the public good rather than engage in targeted attacks motivated by malice or vindictiveness.