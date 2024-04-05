Menu
News Analysis

Fuel Scarcity Grips Lagos State as NNPC Rations Petrol Supply to Depots

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Fuel scarcity has emerged once again in Nigeria’s commercial hub, with marketers citing limited supply at depots. According to reports from Petrol marketers speaking to BusinessDay, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, now the sole importer of the product, is rationing supply to depots.

Chinedu Uzordike, a member of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), confirmed the situation, stating that most independent stations are struggling to secure products from the depots. Uzordike highlighted the reliance of marketers on NNPC Retails for supplies, emphasizing that despite deregulation, NNPC remains the sole importer of petrol, leading to difficulties in access.

He noted that some portals owned by NNPC have ceased issuing authority to lift products to marketers, further exacerbating the situation. Efforts to reach Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer, were unsuccessful.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

