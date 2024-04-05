Fuel Scarcity Grips Lagos State as NNPC Rations Petrol Supply to Depots

Fuel scarcity has emerged once again in Nigeria’s commercial hub, with marketers citing limited supply at depots. According to reports from Petrol marketers speaking to BusinessDay, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, now the sole importer of the product, is rationing supply to depots.

Chinedu Uzordike, a member of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), confirmed the situation, stating that most independent stations are struggling to secure products from the depots. Uzordike highlighted the reliance of marketers on NNPC Retails for supplies, emphasizing that despite deregulation, NNPC remains the sole importer of petrol, leading to difficulties in access.

He noted that some portals owned by NNPC have ceased issuing authority to lift products to marketers, further exacerbating the situation. Efforts to reach Olufemi Soneye, NNPC’s chief corporate communications officer, were unsuccessful.