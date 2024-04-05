Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

FG Gains N137 Billion from Tariff Hike as Experts Comment on Economic Implications

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The recent hike in electricity tariffs by the Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has sparked various reactions and strategic moves within the power sector. Vanguard reports that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) are adjusting their feeder coverage to comply with the new tariff structure, aligning the number of Band A customers with NERC’s approved coverage area.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Initially, DisCos had recorded 1,100 feeder coverage areas for Band A customers, but NERC stated that the actual coverage area for the new tariff is only 480. As a result, DisCos are working to increase the number of Band A consumers to ensure compliance with the revised tariff.

The tariff hike, which saw a 230% increase for Band A customers, is expected to reduce subsidy costs by N137.1 billion per month. Despite the strengthening of the Naira, NERC pegged the forex rate at N1,463.3/$, aiming to align tariffs with inflation and foreign exchange rates.

However, concerns have been raised by consumer advocates and industry stakeholders regarding the broader implications of the tariff adjustment. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) stated that the tariff hike does not seem to apply to heavy users like manufacturers, but consultations are ongoing for clarity.

Energy experts and economists have weighed in on the tariff adjustment, emphasizing the need for sector liquidity and sustainability. They highlighted the challenges faced by DisCos, with many operating at a loss, and expressed hope that the tariff hike would address liquidity issues and improve overall service delivery.

While some experts see the tariff adjustment as a step towards market efficiency, others caution against potential negative impacts on consumers and the broader economy. The NERC’s decision reflects ongoing efforts to balance the need for sector viability with consumer affordability and regulatory transparency.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Allen the Magnificent! By Donu Kogbara
Next article
Analyst Call for Tax Holidays to Stimulate Investment in Nigeria’s Marine Sector
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Analyst Call for Tax Holidays to Stimulate Investment in Nigeria’s Marine Sector

Naija247news Naija247news -
Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company...

Allen the Magnificent! By Donu Kogbara

Naija247news Naija247news -
When I first met Allen Onyema many years ago, he did not strike...

Nigeria Leads Global Stock Markets in Q1 2024 with Foreign Investor Influx

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
FPIs Turn Attention to Nigeria, Prompted by Favorable...

Nigeria’s Energy Dilemma: Over 98,000MW Demand vs. Half the Population in Darkness

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's energy landscape is at a critical juncture, with...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Analyst Call for Tax Holidays to Stimulate Investment in Nigeria’s Marine Sector

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company...

Allen the Magnificent! By Donu Kogbara

Opinion 0
When I first met Allen Onyema many years ago, he did not strike...

Nigeria Leads Global Stock Markets in Q1 2024 with Foreign Investor Influx

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
FPIs Turn Attention to Nigeria, Prompted by Favorable...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com