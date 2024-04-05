Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has announced the termination of the contract with Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of Abuja’s International Conference Centre (ICC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Effective immediately, the contract has been awarded to Julius Berger Nig Plc.

According to Anthony Ogunleye, Press Director at the FCT Minister’s office, Julius Berger Nig Plc. has been tasked with swiftly renovating the center comprehensively, from top to bottom.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Naira crash Spurs Imports Surge as Nigeria’s Raw Material Imports Jump by 25% in 2023

Naija247news Naija247news -
  In the year 2023, Nigeria witnessed a significant surge...

Dangote Sugar Refinery Targets for Local Sugar Production in Nigeria

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) is charting its own course...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Entertainment 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Manufacturing 0
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Naira crash Spurs Imports Surge as Nigeria’s Raw Material Imports Jump by 25% in 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
  In the year 2023, Nigeria witnessed a significant surge...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com