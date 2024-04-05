FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has announced the termination of the contract with Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd for the management of Abuja’s International Conference Centre (ICC).

Effective immediately, the contract has been awarded to Julius Berger Nig Plc.

According to Anthony Ogunleye, Press Director at the FCT Minister’s office, Julius Berger Nig Plc. has been tasked with swiftly renovating the center comprehensively, from top to bottom.