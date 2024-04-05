Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Investing towards the long term and retirement can seem daunting for most Nigerians. However, a member of FCMB Group Plc, FCMB Asset Management Limited appears to have insights into ways to simplify the journey towards a comfortable retirement. FCMB Asset Management Limited’s recent webinar, “Smart Retirement – Investing Ahead”, educated and provided attendees with actionable strategies for taking charge of their financial future by leveraging the power of compounding and the accessibility of investing, debunking the myth that significant capital is required to begin the investment journey.

Tinuola Odufuye, Head of Business Development at FCMB Asset Management, moderated the insightful webinar. She set the stage for a very educative discussion with a panel of financial subject-matter experts drawn from the FCMB Group’s supportive ecosystem that connects people, capital and markets. Also, Nduka Offiah, Head of Alternative Assets at FCMB Asset Management, shared insights on the potential investment portfolio benefits of the Alternative Assets class and offered strategies to diversify portfolios and navigate challenging market conditions.

Abiola Ajayi, Head of UHNI & HNI Unit at FCMB Asset Management, spoke on investment solutions tailored to both Ultra-High Net-worth Individuals and High Networth Individuals, emphasising personalised wealth management and legacy planning. Leveraging her in-depth knowledge of trusts and estate planning, Oluwayemisi Arowolo, who heads Trust Services at another subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc, FCMB Trustees Limited, clarified the legal structures essential for protecting and transferring assets effectively. At the same time, Richard Ade-Martins, Head of Business Development South at FCMB Pensions Limited, which is another member of FCMB Group Plc, spoke on pensions, highlighting FCMB Pensions’ commitment to best practices.

This impressive lineup of professionals ensured a multifaceted and informative exploration of the strategies and options available for building a secure financial future.

Here is a recap of the key takeaways from the thoroughly enjoyable session:

Start Early: It is important to start investment early. Starting early provides a longer runway for your money to grow and compound, potentially leading to a larger nest egg.

Investing is for Everyone: The panel debunked the myth that significant capital is required to invest. The panelists encouraged attendees to begin their investment journey with as little as N1,000 in Mutual Funds offered by FCMB Asset Management Limited, making financial security accessible to all Nigerians.

Estate Planning: Apart from wealth preservation, Wills and Trusts provide a clear plan that ensures a smooth transition for beneficiaries. It fosters communication and reduces the risk of conflict.

Unlocking Your RSA: The webinar explored the benefits of the RSA Mortgage option offered by FCMB Pensions Limited. This option allows individuals to access a portion of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) to secure a home purchase, facilitating wealth creation beyond retirement savings.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window
Next article
Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have launched fresh attacks in...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

“Who is the father of the child” – Naira Marley

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The supposedly cancelled singer, Naira Marley...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

Security News 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have launched fresh attacks in...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

CrimeWatch 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com