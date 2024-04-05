Menu
Search
Subscribe
AnalysisInfrastructure

“Lagos, Kano, and 10 Others Pursue Independent Power Projects Amid Tariff Hike Outcry”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Following the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, Lagos, Kano, and 10 other states are gearing up to initiate power generation within their jurisdictions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The move comes as part of efforts to conform with the provisions of the new law, which empowers states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity independently. Several of these states have already established their electricity market laws and are awaiting approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to establish independent regulatory bodies.

Tariff Hike Draws Condemnation Amid State Power Generation Plans

The recent 240% tariff hike in electricity prices, particularly affecting consumers in Band A enjoying 20-hour electricity, has sparked widespread condemnation from various groups. Organizations including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Associations of Nigeria, civil society organizations, and the Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network have criticized the hike, warning of its adverse impact on Nigerians.

**States Seize Opportunity to Establish Electricity Firms**

With the implementation of the new Electricity Act, many states are seizing the opportunity to establish their electricity generation companies. Since President Bola Tinubu signed the act into law in June 2023, states have been actively working to create frameworks for power generation, transmission, and distribution within their borders. The move is seen as a significant step towards addressing the longstanding electricity challenges faced by the nation.

**State Governments Forge Partnerships for Energy Projects**

State governments are forging partnerships and collaborations to facilitate the rapid development of energy projects. In Nasarawa State, a partnership with the Nigeria Off-Grid Market Acceleration Programme aims to enhance the state’s power and sustainability agenda. Similarly, Kebbi State is preparing for solar power generation in collaboration with Fadel International Holding Group, demonstrating a concerted effort to improve electricity supply.

**Outcry Over Tariff Hike Signals Potential Industrial Unrest**

The recent tariff hike has sparked outrage among labor unions and advocacy groups, signaling potential industrial unrest. Organizations like the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have condemned the hike, citing its detrimental effects on consumers. Critics argue that the hike, coupled with the lack of improvement in electricity supply, exacerbates the challenges faced by Nigerians and raises questions about the government’s commitment to serving the people.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Akpabio denies responsibility for Ningi’s suspension, replies Falana’s allegations
Next article
Fuel Scarcity Grips Lagos State as NNPC Rations Petrol Supply to Depots
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Analyst Call for Tax Holidays to Stimulate Investment in Nigeria’s Marine Sector

Naija247news Naija247news -
Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company...

FG Gains N137 Billion from Tariff Hike as Experts Comment on Economic Implications

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The recent hike in electricity tariffs by the Nigeria...

Allen the Magnificent! By Donu Kogbara

Naija247news Naija247news -
When I first met Allen Onyema many years ago, he did not strike...

Nigeria Leads Global Stock Markets in Q1 2024 with Foreign Investor Influx

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
FPIs Turn Attention to Nigeria, Prompted by Favorable...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Analyst Call for Tax Holidays to Stimulate Investment in Nigeria’s Marine Sector

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/CEO of Financial Derivatives Company...

FG Gains N137 Billion from Tariff Hike as Experts Comment on Economic Implications

Data & News Analysis 0
The recent hike in electricity tariffs by the Nigeria...

Allen the Magnificent! By Donu Kogbara

Opinion 0
When I first met Allen Onyema many years ago, he did not strike...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com