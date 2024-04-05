EFCC slams Odinkalu over Bobrisky

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday flayed the ex-chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, for making what it called ‘reckless commentaries on the arrest of crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by its spokesman,Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency described Odinkalu’s statement as unbecoming of a former federal government official.

The anti-graft agency warned Odinkalu to be careful with future statements regarding its operations as it would not hesitate to take action against him.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reckless commentaries made by a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu on the arrest of Idris Okuneye(a.k.a Bobrisky) by the commission, describing it as evidence of idleness or an abuse of power .

“The commission views such commentaries from Odinkalu as unbecoming of a former head of a major government agency.

“Okuneye was arrested and arraigned by the commission on the basis of clear cases of abuse of the Naira to which he has pleaded guilty.

“Odinkalu has a right to free speech as a Nigerian but such a right should be exercised with decorum and responsibility.

“The commission would not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against such uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate by anyone.

“Odinkalu is warned and advised to ventilate his rascally opinions more responsibly in future situations,” EFCC warned.