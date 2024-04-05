Menu
EFCC arrests impostor over alleged N500,000 fraud

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, has arrested a suspect for allegedly posing as its officer and defrauding victims on the pretext of helping them to get soft-landing regarding their cases with the commission.

The command stated that it made the arrest after receiving intelligence report regarding the suspect’s criminal activities.

According to a statement issued by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Thursday in Illorin, the suspect obtained N500,000 from one Mrs Khadizah Abdullahi, a parent of the two suspects held EFCC’s custody over alleged internet fraud.

“Intelligence report, which was found to be credible, led to the arrest of the suspect on March 27 at the General Hospital, Taiwo-Oke area of Ilorin.

“Abdullahi had said she became agitated when the suspect failed to have her two sons held in custody by the EFCC released on bail to her as promised.

“Firstly, she said she went through the same security screening while at the EFCC office with the suspect, a situation that made her wonder why it should be so if truly he was an officer of the commission.

“She also noticed that while in the EFCC office to perfect the ‘phony bail’, the self-styled EFCC staff neither received nor gave salute or compliments to fellow officers, as compliments is a tradition in all security and law enforcement agencies.

“She added that rather than have her sons released to her, the suspect took her to a location outside the office to receive the said sum of N500,000 and demanded for more money to perfect the bail,” he stated.

Oyewale said that it was in the process of collecting additional N200,000 that the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of the ongoing investigations. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
