EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 39 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Benin City.

EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale in a statement in Abuja said that the suspects were arrested following “actionable intelligence” on their suspected involvement in a computer-related fraud.

He said that items recovered from them included eight cars, laptops and phones.

”The suspects will be charged to court soon,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).