Certificate forgery: Police disowns report indicting Gov Aiyedatiwa

The Nigeria Police Force has denied association with an alleged police report implicating Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the forgery of a West Africa School Certificate Examination. In a press release by the force’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it stated that the police were “unaware of the circulated report” concerning Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Titled “Aiyedatiwa’s Alleged Result Case: Police Unaware of Circulated Report on Governor,” the release clarified that the document containing allegations of fraudulent misrepresentation, certificate forgery, examination malpractice, and perjury against the governor did not originate from the Nigeria Police Force.

Adejobi emphasized that the alleged signatory, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, lacked the authority to release such a report on behalf of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) or any other relevant department within the Nigeria Police Force. The police force stated its ongoing investigation into the origin of the document and the circumstances surrounding its circulation.

The statement urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that could damage the reputation of individuals or public officials. It assured that any official communication or report regarding investigations conducted by the Nigeria Police Force would be released through appropriate channels.