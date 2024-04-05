Menu
Bobrisky fails to meet bail condition, EFCC gives fresh update

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has reportedly failed to meet the bail condition set forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Bobrisky was taken into custody by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC after he misused the naira note by spraying.

However, in a fresh update from The Punch and The Cable on Thursday night, April 4, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale verified the information of his release on bond and his inability to comply.

Reports state that Bobrisky might be required to turn over his international passport to EFCC agents as part of his bail requirements, even if the condition agreement was kept a secret.

Oyewale said:

“Yes. He has been granted administrative bail. Normally when you take in a suspect lawfully, there are some thresholds as to the number of days he can be held in custody,”

“So, we are only complying with the law. We have offered him administrative bail. He has not met the bail conditions. If he meets the bail conditions today he will go home.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
