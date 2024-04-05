Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have launched fresh attacks in Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a community leader and abducting family members.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot dead the Mai Anguwa of Gashe community, Mr Philibus Andrew, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna on Wednesday night, April 3, 2024.

A resident, Musa Bala, told the Daily Trust through telephone on Thursday that the incident happened around 11pm, with the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons in their large numbers.

He explained that the bandits first attacked the community leader’s house and shot him dead before proceeding to a neighbour’s house where they whisked away one Mr Abraham Dangana, his wife, eight children and three relatives.

Bala added that the bandits burgled shops and also invaded neighbouring Badeko village on the same day and abducted 10 people.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, said: “You can imagine that there are security operatives stationed at Bishini Junction, Katari and Nasarawa LEA Primary School, yet the bandits operated for hours without any response from them.”

In a related development, gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, April 4, 2024, raided houses in Gaba village of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, killed one person identified simply as Rambo and abducted three others.

A resident, who craved anonymity, said the corpse of the victim had been moved to his village for burial.

The village, which is not far from Tokulo, the home town of the council’s Chairman, John Gabaya, is surrounded by some villages, including Zuma, which were previously attacked by kidnappers.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investing towards the long term and...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

“Who is the father of the child” – Naira Marley

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The supposedly cancelled singer, Naira Marley...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar

Companies & Markets 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investing towards the long term and...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

CrimeWatch 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com