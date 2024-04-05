Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Bandits have launched fresh attacks in Kaduna State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), killing a community leader and abducting family members.

It was gathered that the gunmen shot dead the Mai Anguwa of Gashe community, Mr Philibus Andrew, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna on Wednesday night, April 3, 2024.

A resident, Musa Bala, told the Daily Trust through telephone on Thursday that the incident happened around 11pm, with the bandits wielding sophisticated weapons in their large numbers.

He explained that the bandits first attacked the community leader’s house and shot him dead before proceeding to a neighbour’s house where they whisked away one Mr Abraham Dangana, his wife, eight children and three relatives.

Bala added that the bandits burgled shops and also invaded neighbouring Badeko village on the same day and abducted 10 people.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity, said: “You can imagine that there are security operatives stationed at Bishini Junction, Katari and Nasarawa LEA Primary School, yet the bandits operated for hours without any response from them.”

In a related development, gunmen in the early hours of Thursday, April 4, 2024, raided houses in Gaba village of Bwari Area Council of the FCT, killed one person identified simply as Rambo and abducted three others.

A resident, who craved anonymity, said the corpse of the victim had been moved to his village for burial.

The village, which is not far from Tokulo, the home town of the council’s Chairman, John Gabaya, is surrounded by some villages, including Zuma, which were previously attacked by kidnappers.(www.naija247news.com).