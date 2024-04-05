“Atiku Criticizes Electricity Tariff Hike, Warns of Worsening Hardships for Nigerians”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his criticism of the recent increase in electricity tariffs, arguing that it will exacerbate the already challenging situation faced by Nigerians.

Atiku noted that amidst the ongoing struggles caused by the removal of petrol subsidy and the fluctuating value of the naira, the decision of the Federal Government to raise electricity tariffs adds further burden to citizens without adequately considering their hardships.

The government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, announced on Wednesday a significant hike in electricity bills, with affected individuals now expected to pay a tariff of N225 per kilowatt-hour, marking a drastic 240 per cent increase from the previous rate of N68/kWh.

Expressing his discontentment, Atiku took to his X account on Friday to criticize the move, highlighting the lack of proper notice and post-reform plans to alleviate the resultant hardships.

He stated, “As usual, the government is implementing reforms without sufficient notice and without adequate plans to mitigate the ensuing pain.”

Atiku emphasized that the timing of the electricity tariff increase coincides with the challenging circumstances faced by Nigerian citizens due to the removal of petrol subsidy and currency fluctuations.

He further remarked, “The government has not adequately addressed the challenges associated with the implementation of these measures, and now this. The surge in electricity tariffs will exacerbate the difficulties for citizens, given the heightened inflationary pressures.”

Atiku raised concerns about the negative impact on the manufacturing sector, highlighting increased expenses on bank loans, diesel, and wages due to the new minimum wage. He criticized the government’s approach, stating that the President’s policies are exacerbating economic woes without considering the human aspect.

The former Vice President stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of inefficiencies in the power sector before implementing further reforms. He called for a reevaluation of the privatization process that led to the establishment of DISCOs.

Atiku urged for a strategic sequencing of reforms, implementation of measures to alleviate hardships, and holding the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission accountable for ensuring improved service delivery.