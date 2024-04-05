Menu
Alake commends gold mining giant over employing 95% Nigerians

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has commended a gold mining giant, Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL, over employing 95 per cent of Nigerians.

Alake made the commendation during a site tour of the SROL in Ilesha, Osun State, which he lauded the extensive work that has gone into the facility as contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, where he (Alake) noted the company’s tenacity of purpose and efficient methods deployed to push through with its vision, despite daunting challenges at inception.

He maintained that his focus has been to redirect local and international attention to the mining sector, which the Minister also assured that the implementation of his 7-point agenda is to reposition the mining sector for significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and diversification of the economy.

He also expressed commitment of the Tinubu-led administration to support mining companies that place a premium on local content in their operations, therefore, expressed joy that over 95 per cent of staff in Segilola gold project are Nigerians, and urged other operators to take a cue from them.

He said: “It gladdens my heart that this is a wholly Nigerian project, and that is very commendable. Yes, you have contractors, experts, and technical professionals, which is expected in any project of this magnitude, but it is essentially a Nigerian project. That for me is very remarkable and worthy of emulation by other potential investors, local or foreign alike.”

Meanwhile, the Minister maintained he has prioritized securing the nation’s mining environment as part of his 7-Point Agenda, and it is already yielding results.

“I have made sanitising the security of mining environment one of the critical points of my 7-point agenda. Recently, as part of the process of actualising that policy, I had to unveil the creation of a mines marshal.

“They have a base in all the States of the country, with the command structure in my office, and in fact, that has thrown some sanity into the operating environment of the mining sector.

“Reports reaching us indicate that illegal miners are already fleeing their sites, even before operations reach a crescendo”, he said.

