Akwa Ibom state govt to take decision on proposed pension increment

AKWA Ibom state government would next week take decision on proposed increment of pensions of workers in its employ who retired before the year 2012.

It could be recalled that the leadership of Nigeria Union Pensioners in the state had during a press conference disclosed its plans to stage a mass protest and picketing of the Government House over government insensitivity to addressing the demands and plight of its members.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, said this followed a memo received and deliberated by the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday .

Ememobong, disclosed that the Council also received and discussed report on “Ibom Power Company Limited” and the Dakkada ‘Skills Acquisition Center in order to evaluate performance.

His words, “Interim Report on Ibom Power Company Limited by Savannah Energy Ltd. The Managing Director of Savannah Energy Ltd presented an interim Technical Audit report highlighting critical internal and external issues hampering the progress of the company.

“Council discussed the report and charged the company to submit a comprehensive and final report, to enable a concrete decision on the way forward. Report on Dakkada Skills Acquisition Center.

“The Consultant, Mr. Churchill Udoh presented the report indicating the faculties that are ready for commencement. The report was deliberated and forwarded to a sub-committee for further deliberation.

“The Council received a memo proposing an increase in the Pension of pensioners who retired before 2012.

“The memo was deliberated and referred to HC-Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for consultation with the Local Government Areas. Decision to be taken by next week”

Ememobong further disclosed that the Council was also briefed by his colleague in Ministry of Culture and Tourism that Four staff of his Ministry will be participating in the 2024 China-Aid Training Programme Seminar on Tourism Capacity Building for English-Speaking African Country in this month of April.