Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Afreximbank Reports Growth in Assets to $33.5 Billion in 2023 Fiscal Year

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) announced a significant increase in its assets, reaching $33.5 billion by the end of the 2023 fiscal year. This performance marks a notable 20.12 percent rise compared to the previous year’s figure of $27.9 billion.

In its released Financial Statement, Afreximbank highlighted a surge in net interest income, which reached $1.4 billion, up from $910.3 million in 2022.

The bank attributed the growth in total assets primarily to increases in net loans and advances to customers, as well as cash and cash equivalents. Shareholders’ funds also experienced a robust expansion, rising by 17.55% to reach $6.1 billion by December 31, 2023, compared to $5.2 billion in FY2022. This growth was fueled by retained income of $546.8 million and fresh equity of $349.8 million raised during the year.

Afreximbank emphasized that the surge in net interest income, reflecting a 58.67% increase, was driven by the growth in interest income, particularly from the bank’s portfolio of loans and advances. The net interest margin also rose to 4.96%, compared to the previous year’s level of 3.83%.

Operating expenses for the group amounted to $304.5 million, attributed to inflationary pressures and investments in human capital to support increased business activities. This represents a 34.93% increase compared to 2022.

The bank explained that the rise in expenditures aligns with its capacity expansion plans outlined in the ongoing five-year Sixth Strategic Plan, scheduled for implementation until December 2026.

Mr. Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting the bank’s focus on fueling industrial growth, boosting intra-African trade, and promoting exports with added value for the continent’s prosperity. He expressed optimism for delivering stronger financial outcomes in 2024, building upon the bank’s successful performance in 2023.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu lauds Obazee, Special Investigator on conclusion of assignment at CBN
Next article
New York lawmakers to legalise adultery
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has...

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Naira crash Spurs Imports Surge as Nigeria’s Raw Material Imports Jump by 25% in 2023

Naija247news Naija247news -
  In the year 2023, Nigeria witnessed a significant surge...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

Regions 0
In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has...

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Entertainment 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Manufacturing 0
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com