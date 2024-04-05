Menu
Nollywood

Actress Jemima breaks down over movie role rejection

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Actress Jemima Adelekan has broken down in tears after being discriminated against by a movie director over her facial scar.

The upcoming actress, via the micro-blogging platform X, shared a WhatsApp screenshot of the message she received from a casting director, who stated that she wasn’t fit to be cast for a role she auditioned for because of her scar.

In the chat, the casting director admitted that though she passed the character and nailed the role, they wouldn’t be giving her the role because the character doesn’t have a scar.

He expressed heartbreak that the movie star had a scar as he stated that she would have been the perfect pick for the role.

“Hi Jemima, good morning. In response to your audition, we would have really loved to bring you as you passed the character and nailed the role I must say but I’m sorry the character doesn’t have a scar and hence we can’t put you on. I really wish your scar wasn’t there, you would have been our perfect pick. Do have a great day, Best wishes,” the text reads.

In her caption, Jemima described the rejection as one of the many humiliations she has gone through.

 

 

She said she was tired of pleading with casting directors to avoid saying hurtful things to her.

“I’m tired of being strong and I’m just begging please if you don’t have nice words to say to me, let me be, especially to casting directors, I’m trying, I’m really trying, you guys don’t know what I’ve been through and it’s only fair if you are nice with your comments, it’s okay if you don’t wanna call me back.

“I totally understand if I go for auditions and I do not get a call back, it doesn’t mean I am not good enough, that’s what I tell myself, it just means that they don’t see me in the role and that’s okay but scar shaming me, it’s not fair. Please I’m begging, it’s only worse”.

She added: “Before my scar, I’m human! A human being that has blood running in her veins. This is not a pity post, I am Just tired of being a strong girl! 29 years of my life I have done that! Not anymore please”.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

