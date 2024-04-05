Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Abuja Rail Mass Transit now 97% ready, says Wike

By: Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ART) project is now 97 percent completed and would be ready for commissioning by May 29.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The minister disclosed this on Friday after an inspection tour of the Metro Station in Central Area and the station at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Describing the project as a “dream come true”, Wile said President Bola Tinubu had approved the schedule for the inauguration of projects to celebrate his one year in office.

He said; “We are very happy. We are almost 97 per cent completed. All works are ongoing to make sure that the May delivery date is a reality.

“I believe this is one of the projects Mr President would like to inaugurate, because it is very key to the development of the economy.

“For me, it is a dream come true, and we are happy that after all said and done, the metro line will be put to use for Nigerians, come May 29″.

The minister, who took a 30-minute ride from the Metro Station to the Airport station, argued that it was more convenient to use the train than vehicles to go to the airport.

“I am really impressed with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation CCECC. The company has assured us that all the renovation works on the stations will be ready before the commissioning date”, he stated.

On whether the rail lines would be extended to areas experiencing high traffic, the minister said: “I am not committing anything now, because we are taking everything step by step. We have to first of all, consider the financial implications.

“Linking areas like Nyanya are important, no doubt about it. We will talk to the contractor to see what we can do, but for now, there is no commitment.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Malabu Oil: EFCC to appeal Adoke’s discharge
Next article
EFCC slams Odinkalu over Bobrisky
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

Naija247news Naija247news -
In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has...

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Naira crash Spurs Imports Surge as Nigeria’s Raw Material Imports Jump by 25% in 2023

Naija247news Naija247news -
  In the year 2023, Nigeria witnessed a significant surge...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates ICC Management Contract, Awards Renovation to Julius Berger Nig Plc

Regions 0
In a significant development, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has...

“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

Entertainment 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was...

Manufacturers Lose N1.5 Trillion to Forex Transaction Delays, Says MAN Chief

Manufacturing 0
  The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com