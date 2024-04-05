Abuja Rail Mass Transit now 97% ready, says Wike

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said the Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ART) project is now 97 percent completed and would be ready for commissioning by May 29.

The minister disclosed this on Friday after an inspection tour of the Metro Station in Central Area and the station at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Describing the project as a “dream come true”, Wile said President Bola Tinubu had approved the schedule for the inauguration of projects to celebrate his one year in office.

He said; “We are very happy. We are almost 97 per cent completed. All works are ongoing to make sure that the May delivery date is a reality.

“I believe this is one of the projects Mr President would like to inaugurate, because it is very key to the development of the economy.

“For me, it is a dream come true, and we are happy that after all said and done, the metro line will be put to use for Nigerians, come May 29″.

The minister, who took a 30-minute ride from the Metro Station to the Airport station, argued that it was more convenient to use the train than vehicles to go to the airport.

“I am really impressed with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation CCECC. The company has assured us that all the renovation works on the stations will be ready before the commissioning date”, he stated.

On whether the rail lines would be extended to areas experiencing high traffic, the minister said: “I am not committing anything now, because we are taking everything step by step. We have to first of all, consider the financial implications.

“Linking areas like Nyanya are important, no doubt about it. We will talk to the contractor to see what we can do, but for now, there is no commitment.”