Music

Wizkid’s Essence introduced the world to Afrobeat – Blaqbonez

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Popular rapper, Emeka Akumefule, also recognised as Blaqbonez, has shared his thought on the evolution of Afrobeats.

He claimed that Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ is responsible for bringing Aftobeat into the limelight.

The Nation reported that Wizkid earned backlash after he denounced Afrobeat, saying he does not wish to be boxed in a particular genre.

The 28-year-old singer made this statement in a recent interview with American outlet KTLA.

He asserted that Afrobeats has skyrocketed in popularity after Wizkid released ‘Essence’ featuring Tems in 2020

He said ““Afrobeat took a massive leap when Wizkid had Essence and Essence went crazy, it just tore the world up.”

“Afrobeat is something you really have to watch out for and it’s crazy the things that are going on right now, it’s going up like there is so many more talented artists coming up”.

How I was duped $70K for a song remix – Kcee
JUST IN: Idris Okuneye aka ‘Bobrisky’ fails to meet EFCC bail conditions
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

