Big Tech

WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after global outage

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram services have been reinstated following a global outage.

The disruption in WhatsApp’s messaging service began shortly after 7 pm, preventing users from sending or receiving messages.

Attempts to access the apps or WhatsApp web version resulted in an error message indicating service unavailability.

In a statement released by WhatsApp, the company acknowledged the issue and assured users that they are actively working to restore full functionality.

Meanwhile, Instagram users encountered difficulties refreshing their feeds or viewing Stories.

According to Downdetector, a website tracking web outages, there was a notable increase in reports of issues with WhatsApp and Instagram.

This marks the second outage for Meta-owned platforms this year.

Nathaniel Bassey files petition against 4 social media users over paternity rumours
APC Chooses Direct Voting for Ondo Governorship Primary, Raises N720 Million in Form Sales
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

