WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after global outage

Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram services have been reinstated following a global outage.

The disruption in WhatsApp’s messaging service began shortly after 7 pm, preventing users from sending or receiving messages.

Attempts to access the apps or WhatsApp web version resulted in an error message indicating service unavailability.

In a statement released by WhatsApp, the company acknowledged the issue and assured users that they are actively working to restore full functionality.

Meanwhile, Instagram users encountered difficulties refreshing their feeds or viewing Stories.

According to Downdetector, a website tracking web outages, there was a notable increase in reports of issues with WhatsApp and Instagram.

This marks the second outage for Meta-owned platforms this year.