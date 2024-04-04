Menu
Lifestyle News

VeryDarkMan mocks Bobrisky over EFCC’s arrest

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Controversial activist VeryDarkMan has reacted to the arrest of crossdresser Bobrisky by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky was reportedly apprehended on April 3 at his residence in Pinnock Estate, Lagos State.

According to the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, Bobrisky was arrested over allegations of currency mutilation and improper handling of the Nigerian currency.

In his reaction, VeryDarkMan issued a challenge to anyone associated with Bobrisky to assist in facilitating his arrest.

He said, “Anyone connected to Bobrisky wouldn’t dare make a call. I want to see where your [his] connection gets to. I want to know your [his] connection. Your connection will be exhausted. He was arrested for a simple thing. He was abusing the naira, spraying the naira, stepping on the naira. Another petition will still be filed.”

VeryDarkMan also addressed Bobrisky’s receipt of the Best Dressed Female award at Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere, which reportedly occurred while VDM was in police custody.

The activist’s reaction comes barely 24 hours after he vowed to become a crossdresser if Bobrisky is not arrested.

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Public Relations Officer, had clarified in a recent interview that the police are unable to arrest crossdressers since cross-dressing itself is not deemed illegal in Nigeria.

Reacting in a video message shared via his Instagram page, VeryDarkMan said since the police deemed crossdressing as legal, he will become one and use the female restroom.

He said, “When I came out of detention, I read somewhere that it was Tonto Dikeh who detained me. She can never detain me, I don’t care about her connection. The truth is that I was detained for the video I made calling for Bobrisky’s arrest and my claims that he was being protected by gay lawmakers. My detention is just a little sacrifice. They will still arrest me for my subsequent videos.

“Since the police say crossdressing is legal, I will soon start crossdressing. I will give them one week after I drop my petition against Bobrisky. If Bobrisky is not arrested, I will become a crossdresser and use the female restroom.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
