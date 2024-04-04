Menu
US warns citizens over Shi’ites protest in Abuja, others

By: Naija247news

Date:

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has warned its citizens resident in the country to be cautious and take security measures over a planned nationwide protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, also known as Shiites.

This was as the Federal Capital Territory Police Command promised adequate security for residents during the period and beyond.

The protest, which, according to the US embassy, is slated for Friday, April 5, 2024, would be mainly held in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a Thursday statement, the US embassy said, “According to social media reports, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called for demonstrations to be held in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, April 5.

“Demonstrations can involve roadblocks, traffic congestion, and violent confrontations between protestors and Nigerian security forces.
“While no specific times or sites were provided, based on previous demonstrations, locations in Abuja may include Bannex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.

“Actions to take, avoid the area, monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds, avoid demonstrations, be aware of your surroundings, review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency, carry proper identification.”

Though the police could not confirm the development, however, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, noted that the command has emplaced water-tight security in the territory to forestall any attempts at security breach.

Adeh said, “We can’t confirm this claim, however, the FCT Police Command has a very tight security arrangement for any attempt to breach security. The deployment for Easter celebrations is still intact and sustainable, and it’ll be prolonged up to the forthcoming Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bennet Igweh along with his officers and men, in conjunction with other sister security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure that residents of the FCT continue to enjoy peace without fears and apprehension from any quarters.”

