Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Troops Intercepts Large Quantity of Drugs in Ogun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the 35 Artillery Brigade have again intercepted a Mazda model vehicle with Registration Number NRK 622 SB conveying a large quantity of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa at Mologbede village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 35 Artillery Brigade, Mohammed Goni, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, said the drugs were intercepted on Friday, 29 March.

The Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, who commended the troops for their effort urged them to continue to remain vigilant in their various locations.

The handing over of the 441 wrapped pieces of Pawpaw-sized Cannabis Sativa weighing 223 kg and the Mazda vehicle to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Ogun State Command took place on Tuesday, 03 April 2024.

The Commander represented by the Officer Commanding 35 Provost Company Major Gadzama Abdullahi reiterated that the Brigade will continue to sustain all efforts in collaborating with other security agencies to get rid of crimes and other social vices in the State.

The Commandant NDLEA Ogun State Command, Commander of Narcotics Jane Ibiba Odili in her remarks stated that she was highly excited over the synergy that exists between the Military and other security agencies in the State.

She said General Aminu has truly been very supportive of NDLEA operations which has led to significant successes achieved by the Agency as this was not the first time such a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa was intercepted by the military and handed over to the Agency.

She further stated that with the support of the military, NDLEA was able to break boundaries, burst drug syndicates and achieve a holistic outcome in their overall drug-fighting efforts. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos
Next article
Abducted Kogi varsity student escapes from kidnappers in Enugu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned...

Abducted Kogi varsity student escapes from kidnappers in Enugu

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A kidnapped 200-level female student of...

Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three individuals, including a private driver...

Air Peace raises Lagos-London route capacity over rising demand

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian airline, Air Peace, has announced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours

Gospel News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned...

Abducted Kogi varsity student escapes from kidnappers in Enugu

Security News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A kidnapped 200-level female student of...

Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

Top Stories 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three individuals, including a private driver...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com