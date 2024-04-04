Troops Intercepts Large Quantity of Drugs in Ogun

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of the 35 Artillery Brigade have again intercepted a Mazda model vehicle with Registration Number NRK 622 SB conveying a large quantity of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa at Mologbede village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 35 Artillery Brigade, Mohammed Goni, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, said the drugs were intercepted on Friday, 29 March.

The Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, who commended the troops for their effort urged them to continue to remain vigilant in their various locations.

The handing over of the 441 wrapped pieces of Pawpaw-sized Cannabis Sativa weighing 223 kg and the Mazda vehicle to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Ogun State Command took place on Tuesday, 03 April 2024.

The Commander represented by the Officer Commanding 35 Provost Company Major Gadzama Abdullahi reiterated that the Brigade will continue to sustain all efforts in collaborating with other security agencies to get rid of crimes and other social vices in the State.

The Commandant NDLEA Ogun State Command, Commander of Narcotics Jane Ibiba Odili in her remarks stated that she was highly excited over the synergy that exists between the Military and other security agencies in the State.

She said General Aminu has truly been very supportive of NDLEA operations which has led to significant successes achieved by the Agency as this was not the first time such a large quantity of Cannabis Sativa was intercepted by the military and handed over to the Agency.

She further stated that with the support of the military, NDLEA was able to break boundaries, burst drug syndicates and achieve a holistic outcome in their overall drug-fighting efforts. (www.naija247news.com).