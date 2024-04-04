Menu
Three arrested for abducting 10-year-old boy in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three individuals, including a private driver named Kwasi Samuel, have been arrested by the police for the abduction of a 10-year-old boy in Lagos State.

The victim, who has been rescued by the police, was identified as the son of the employers of the arrested driver.

The three suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Zone 2 Zonal Monitoring Unit (ZMU). The other two arrested suspects are identified as Unachukwu Monday and Freeman Ekpebo, both of whom were arrested in the Ijanikin area of Lagos State.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the Zone 2 police command, Umma Ayuba, in a statement said.

“On March 26, 2024, at about 6:00 am, a resident of Millionaire Estate, Oniru, Lagos, reported the kidnapping of her 10-year-old son, [name withheld] and the driver, Samuel Kwasi, in the Ikoyi area of the state. She further revealed that the kidnappers demanded One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira ransom to be paid before the release of the boy.”

SP Ayuba continued,

“Acting on the intelligence, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, AIG Olatoye Durosinmi, ordered a team of detectives led by CSP Tijjani Taofiq, Officer-in-Charge of the Zonal Monitoring Unit, to swiftly utilise advanced tracking techniques and intelligence gathering. The team pinpointed the kidnappers’ hideout to the Ayetoro area of Ijanikin, Badagry road, area of the State and moved in.”

She added,

“On March 28, 2024, at about 3:40 pm, officers raided the hideout at Cozzy Hotel, Ijanikin, where one of the suspects, Nnachukwu Monday, was arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed.

“In a coordinated operation, Mr Kwasi, the driver, and one Ekpebo were both apprehended at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where they were allegedly waiting to receive the ransom.”

“Investigation revealed Mr Kwasi, who is the principal suspect, masterminded the kidnap of the boy.”

According to the police, “During the interrogation, Kwasi confessed to the crime by disabling the car’s tracking device before the operation.”

“Meanwhile, the car’s tracking device and a knife were recovered from the hotel room at Sun Era Hotel, Ijanikin, where the suspects were lodged.”

While commending the police officers for their swift response, AIG Durosinmi appreciates the community for their cooperation and vigilance.

He also urges parents and guardians to be cautious and conduct thorough background checks when employing domestic staff.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
