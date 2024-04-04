“Steady Dollar Supply Boosts Naira: Hits N1,262/$ at Official Market”

The Nigerian naira continued its upward trajectory against the United States dollar on Wednesday, marking gains at both the official foreign exchange and parallel markets, much to the satisfaction of many Nigerians.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, the naira appreciated by N16 or 1.26 per cent, with the dollar quoted at N1,262.85/$ on Wednesday. This reflects a strengthening from N1,278.58 closed on Tuesday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The positive streak of the local currency against the greenback signifies growing optimism for further appreciation, driven by steady dollar supply.

This surge in the naira’s value has been attributed to various foreign exchange policies implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at bolstering dollar supply and fostering transparency in the FX market.

Key reforms include the abolition of market segmentation on June 14, 2023, and the introduction of the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller framework. Additionally, directives in January 2024 required International Money Transfer Operators to base exchange rates for naira payouts on prevailing market prices.

Further reforms in February 2024 removed caps on interbank Forex transaction spreads and eased restrictions on the sale of interbank proceeds. The CBN also limited the payout of Personal and Business Travel Allowances to electronic channels only.

In March 2024, the naira’s volatility decreased following additional reforms by the CBN aimed at enhancing transparency and inflows into the FX market.

Currency traders attribute the naira’s appreciation to reduced demand for the dollar and the CBN’s decision to sell foreign exchange directly to operators.

Ibrahim Yahu, a BDC operator in Wuse Zone 4, noted the significant drop in dollar demand and credited the CBN’s intervention in setting new rates for traders as a key factor driving the naira’s appreciation.

At the parallel market, the naira strengthened to N1,250 against the dollar, marking a 0.8 percent gain (N10) over the previous rate of N1,260. This upward trend reflects a 46 percent increase in the naira’s value against the dollar compared to February 20, 2024, when it hit its lowest point of N1,825/$ on the parallel market.