Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

“Steady Dollar Supply Boosts Naira: Hits N1,262/$ at Official Market”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Nigerian naira continued its upward trajectory against the United States dollar on Wednesday, marking gains at both the official foreign exchange and parallel markets, much to the satisfaction of many Nigerians.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, the naira appreciated by N16 or 1.26 per cent, with the dollar quoted at N1,262.85/$ on Wednesday. This reflects a strengthening from N1,278.58 closed on Tuesday, according to data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The positive streak of the local currency against the greenback signifies growing optimism for further appreciation, driven by steady dollar supply.

This surge in the naira’s value has been attributed to various foreign exchange policies implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at bolstering dollar supply and fostering transparency in the FX market.

Key reforms include the abolition of market segmentation on June 14, 2023, and the introduction of the Willing Buyer, Willing Seller framework. Additionally, directives in January 2024 required International Money Transfer Operators to base exchange rates for naira payouts on prevailing market prices.

Further reforms in February 2024 removed caps on interbank Forex transaction spreads and eased restrictions on the sale of interbank proceeds. The CBN also limited the payout of Personal and Business Travel Allowances to electronic channels only.

In March 2024, the naira’s volatility decreased following additional reforms by the CBN aimed at enhancing transparency and inflows into the FX market.

Currency traders attribute the naira’s appreciation to reduced demand for the dollar and the CBN’s decision to sell foreign exchange directly to operators.

Ibrahim Yahu, a BDC operator in Wuse Zone 4, noted the significant drop in dollar demand and credited the CBN’s intervention in setting new rates for traders as a key factor driving the naira’s appreciation.

At the parallel market, the naira strengthened to N1,250 against the dollar, marking a 0.8 percent gain (N10) over the previous rate of N1,260. This upward trend reflects a 46 percent increase in the naira’s value against the dollar compared to February 20, 2024, when it hit its lowest point of N1,825/$ on the parallel market.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Nigerian Navy Uncovers Massive 400,000-Litre Diesel Bunker in Lekki Residence”
Next article
Freight Forwarders Reject New Haulage Rates for Eastern Seaports
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Enugu Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn capital through rights issue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc plans to raise...

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session onthe...

Old Mutual Nigeria Sells Insurance Businesses to Emple Group

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Old Mutual Nigeria has finalized the sale of its...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Enugu Police rescue victims of Eke-Ebe Road kidnap

Security News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Enugu State...

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn capital through rights issue

Companies & Markets 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc plans to raise...

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It was a bearish session onthe...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com