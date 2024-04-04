Stanbic IBTC: Nigerian Business Activity Remains Steady at 51 Points in March

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report from Stanbic IBTC revealed that business activities in Nigeria maintained a steady pace in March, with the headline index remaining unchanged at 51 points, consistent with February’s figure.

The PMI, which measures business conditions, indicates improvement for readings above 50 points and decline for those below. Despite the static headline index, the report provided valuable insights into the state of the economy.

Key findings included record-high increases in purchase costs and output prices, signaling significant inflationary pressures. Although new orders experienced a slower growth rate, employment declined for the second consecutive month.

The report attributed the surge in purchase costs to currency depreciation, prompting companies to raise selling prices at an unprecedented rate. While business activity saw a slight uptick, the rise in prices constrained demand, resulting in a softer expansion of new orders.

Additionally, the report highlighted elevated inflationary pressures, with purchase price inflation reaching a new peak due to currency weakness and increased transportation costs. Employee pay also rose sharply in response to the rising cost of living.

Despite some sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, wholesale & retail, and services, experiencing growth in activity, the overall pace of expansion was subdued compared to previous months.

Compiled by S&P Global, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria PMI provides valuable data from approximately 400 private sector companies, offering insights into the country’s economic performance.