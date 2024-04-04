Menu
Singer Shakira reportedly dating British actor Lucien Laviscount

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Colombian pop star, Shakira has reportedly begun a new romance with British actor Lucien Laviscount.

The 47-year-old Colombian singer fell for the British actor, 31, when they met on the set of the video for her song Punteria.

Days after the video was released, the pair were pictured enjoying dinner together at Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City.

A source confirmed to the Daily Mail that they are “seeing each other,” but are not ‘heavily involved.’

Laviscount is best known as the heartthrob actor in the Netflix show Emily In Paris. The actor has come a long way since his career began on the UK teen drama Grange Hill, and he has even been tipped to become the next James Bond.

Shakira was previously in a relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. The couple were together for 11 years until they split in mid-2022, amid reports he had been unfaithful.

Lucien has been romantically linked to famous women including Jesy Nelson, Kelly Osbourne, Brooke Vincent, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Chelsee Healey over the years.

His first high-profile relationship was with Kerry Katona in 2011, when he was 19 and she was 31 after they met on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.   (www.naija247news.com).

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity rumours
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
