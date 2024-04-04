“Rivers State APC Criticizes Governor Fubara’s Threats”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent threats, following his remarks about implementing the presidential peace pact.

During a solidarity visit by members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara emphasized that his commitment to the peace pact should not be misinterpreted as a sign of weakness.

In response, the State’s APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, accused Fubara of planning illegal actions, particularly seeking interim orders to appoint caretaker committees for local government areas. Okocha vowed that the people of Rivers State would resist such moves.

The APC highlighted the importance of implementing the presidential proclamation for peace, endorsed by Fubara himself. The party warned against any further destabilization in the state and called for adherence to the decisions made regarding peace and stability.

Ultimately, the APC emphasized the need for cooperation and adherence to agreements for the benefit of all stakeholders in Rivers State.