South South

“Rivers State APC Criticizes Governor Fubara’s Threats”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s recent threats, following his remarks about implementing the presidential peace pact.

During a solidarity visit by members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara emphasized that his commitment to the peace pact should not be misinterpreted as a sign of weakness.

In response, the State’s APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, accused Fubara of planning illegal actions, particularly seeking interim orders to appoint caretaker committees for local government areas. Okocha vowed that the people of Rivers State would resist such moves.

The APC highlighted the importance of implementing the presidential proclamation for peace, endorsed by Fubara himself. The party warned against any further destabilization in the state and called for adherence to the decisions made regarding peace and stability.

Ultimately, the APC emphasized the need for cooperation and adherence to agreements for the benefit of all stakeholders in Rivers State.

Sabinus and wife welcome their first child together
Access Bank Unveils 901 Connect: Revolutionizing Banking Convenience
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

