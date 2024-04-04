Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno State Police Command has arrested four persons for attempting to burn the Mafa IDP camp in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested persons were Malum Usman, 16; Bulama Bukar, 14; and Rawa Usman, 11; as well as their alleged sponsor, Babagana Umar, 40.

The state has recently recorded more than four incidences of fire disasters in Internally Displaced Persons IDP camps in Maiduguri, Jere, Monguno and Nganzai local government areas.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, had, on Sunday, March 31, said a suspect allegedly conspired with some Non-governmental organisations to set some camps on fire.

Parading the suspects in Maiduguri on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the state command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso, did not mention any NGO for sponsoring the act. (www.naija247news.com).