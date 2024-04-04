Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest four suspects over attempt to burn IDP camp in Borno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno State Police Command has arrested four persons for attempting to burn the Mafa IDP camp in Mafa Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested persons were Malum Usman, 16; Bulama Bukar, 14; and Rawa Usman, 11; as well as their alleged sponsor, Babagana Umar, 40.

The state has recently recorded more than four incidences of fire disasters in Internally Displaced Persons IDP camps in Maiduguri, Jere, Monguno and Nganzai local government areas.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof Usman Tar, had, on Sunday, March 31, said a suspect allegedly conspired with some Non-governmental organisations to set some camps on fire.

Parading the suspects in Maiduguri on Thursday, April 4, 2024, the state command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso, did not mention any NGO for sponsoring the act. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria
Next article
Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There was an outbreak of fire...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
In a bid to secure the release of the...

Global markets watchdog proposes closer scrutiny of stock exchanges

Naija247news Naija247news -
LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Global securities watchdog IOSCO...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fire outbreak at Lagos state University Teaching Hospital

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 4, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. There was an outbreak of fire...

Afreximbank and Sterling Bank Collaborate to Introduce Supply Chain Finance Solution in Nigeria

Financials 0
Afreximbank, in collaboration with Sterling Bank, is set to...

Ohanaeze plans talks with Lagos monarch, others for Kanu’s release

South East 0
In a bid to secure the release of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com