PDP Caretaker’s list is fake, can’t stand, Fubara fumes

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the purported list of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee members for the State, circulating in the national and social media, as fake.

Governor Fubara said the list is a handiwork of cheap publicity seekers and agents of crisis, who should know that their imagination will not stand.

The Governor explained that the national leadership of the party had met recently and agreed that in States where the tenure of PDP Executives had expired should continue to maintain the officers as caretakers for the next three months.

That decision, Governor Fubara clarified, which awaits ratification by the National Executive Council (NEC), did not approve that new names should be added to the already existing number of officers, or any subsisting officer(s) removed.

“I know that a lot of you saw something flying in the social media, dailies. Let me brief you, we hard a meeting, and we agreed that, not just in Rivers State, but in all the States affected, that the Executive Councils (of PDP) should be extended for three months.

“This extension is not meant to bring in new names. The extension also did not say that you are working without the authority of the Governor. So, for those lists that you saw and those ones altered, I can assure you that they are not going to stand.”

Governor Fubara pointed out that: “For record purposes, so that you will understand, we also agreed that there is going to be a NEC meeting on the 18th of this month (April) that should ratify that decision.

“So, what you are seeing is the handiwork of desperate people who like media publicity. In fact, empty drums make loudest noise. So, don’t bother about anything. Nothing is happening.”

Governor Fubara alluded to the fear that has come upon his detractors given the warning he issued a day ago that he will surprise those who dare him, and vowed to continue to make them feel restless.

The Governor said Rivers State remains a very important state to protect, which is why his Administration chose the path of peace in order to engender progress.