In a bid to secure the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has unveiled plans to engage in peace talks with influential figures across Nigeria.

The pan-Igbo socio-political group said it aims to advocate for forgiveness and cooperation towards Kanu’s freedom.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, revealed the group’s intentions to hold meetings with key stakeholders, including the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu; the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; and Asari Dokubo.

“While expressing appreciation for the efforts of prominent Igbo leaders to secure Kanu’s freedom, there is a noted lack of outreach to individuals who felt aggrieved by Kanu’s activities, especially those connected to President Tinubu.

“In a bid to facilitate Kanu’s release, Ohanaeze Ndigbo announces plans for a peace meeting delegation involving key stakeholders such as the Oba of Lagos, Asari Dokubo (our son), and the Sultan of Sokoto to advocate for forgiveness and cooperation towards securing Kanu’s freedom.,” the statement read.

Isiguzoro emphasised that the group appreciates the moves made by prominent Igbo leaders and others in pushing for Kanu’s release since his incarceration.

However, he acknowledged the need for broader outreach and dialogue with those who may have been affected by Kanu’s actions.

“Additionally, it pledges to ensure Kanu refrains from broadcasting divisive content against Nigeria’s unity and instead advocates for a restructured Nigeria, following his willingness to engage in negotiations with the Federal Government,” the statement added.

Addressing the issue of separatist movements, Isiguzoro explained, “It clarifies that no member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is affiliated with separatist groups and emphasizes a continuous call for Biafra agitators to renounce violence and pursue non-violent avenues for self-determination, allowing security agencies to address criminal elements exploiting the Biafra cause.”

The group further warned against attempts to manipulate its leadership positions by individuals seeking to extend their tenure through blackmail tactics.

“False branding of its elected representatives as Biafra agitators cannot obstruct the constitutional rights of Rivers State in producing the next leadership of the group,” Isiguzoro added..