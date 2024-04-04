Menu
South South

Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Decision in Trial Objection

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, has lodged an appeal against a Federal High Court decision rejecting his objection to continue his trial. Kanu, through his legal team, appealed to the Court of Appeal in Abuja, urging it to overturn the trial court’s ruling.

He argued that the court failed to uphold his constitutional right to a fair trial, citing denial of adequate facilities for his defence and interference with his legal consultations. Kanu requested the appellate court to either halt the trial until his fair trial rights are ensured or provide alternative custodial arrangements.

He also sought to annul the order for accelerated hearing, emphasizing the violation of his constitutional rights. The appeal is pending as Kanu awaits a resolution on his plea for fair treatment.

"Ibadan Elders Mediate Ladoja, Kingmakers' Olubadan Succession Dispute"
