Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session onthe floor of the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday as the All Share Index dipped further by 0.32% to close at 104,181.32 points against the previous close of 104,518.14 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N58.905 trillion, shedding 191 billion from N59.096 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume at end of today’s session stands 405 million units while the traded stocks valued at N8.9 billion in 10,364 deals.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 21 stocks gained against 32 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

UPL with 9.84% growth, led the gainers table to close at N2.68 from the previous close of N2.44.

SCOA and MARISON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.69% and 9.66% respectively.

Percentage Losers

International Energy Insurance, CAVERTON and THOMASWYAT among other stocks shed their share prices by 10.00%, 10.00%, and 9.63% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 50 million units of its shares in 939 deals, valued at about N1.24 billion.

UBA traded about 49 million units of its shares in 417 deals, valued at about N1.37 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 45.9 million units of its shares in 936 deals, valued at N612.8 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
