“Nigerian Navy Uncovers Massive 400,000-Litre Diesel Bunker in Lekki Residence”

Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT operatives made a significant discovery in the Lekki area of Lagos, uncovering an Automated Gas Oil (AGO) bunker with a massive 400,000-litre capacity at a private residence. The revelation came after receiving intelligence regarding a gas tanker loading at Elegushi Beach.

Commander Rafiu Taye Oladejo of NNS BEECROFT revealed that the suspects operated under the unregistered company, Ahmed Ariyo Sons Nigeria Limited, within a residential neighborhood. Among the suspects were Ariyo, two sisters, and others involved in the illicit business.

Oladejo expressed concern over the safety implications of such an operation within a residential area, emphasizing the economic and security risks posed to lives and properties. The discovered bunker contained eight tanks, each capable of storing 50,000 liters of AGO, totaling 57,000 liters. Additionally, a truck and a white TM bus were found laden with AGO, along with numerous jerry cans and drums stored both inside the bus and within the compound.

Despite the swift disappearance of the vehicles involved during initial surveillance, further investigation led to the exposure of the illegal fuel depot within the private apartment. The estimated value of the seized petroleum products amounted to N89,000,000, with the potential worth of all storage facilities reaching N500 million if filled to full capacity.

When questioned about potential collaborators, Oladejo hinted at the likelihood of a network involved in such operations. However, he assured continued efforts by the Navy to combat oil theft in line with directives from the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to eradicate maritime-related crimes.