“Nigeria Plans Domestic Foreign Currency Bonds Issuance to Stabilize Naira”

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, announced plans to initiate the issuance of domestic foreign currency-denominated bonds in the current quarter. Speaking at a gathering with business leaders in Lagos, Edun revealed this development, indicating a significant shift in the country’s financial strategy.

This move is anticipated to pave the way for similar bond issuances by companies and sub-national entities, as provisional approval has already been granted by the nation’s primary capital regulator. The issuance of sovereign domestic foreign currency bonds aligns with the government’s efforts to attract more foreign exchange inflows aimed at stabilizing the naira, which has been adversely affected by dollar shortages.

Edun emphasized that the government aims to offer forex bonds to both Nigerians at home and abroad, particularly targeting individuals and entities holding funds in foreign currency due to a lack of confidence in the local currency. He noted that executive orders signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in October 2023 facilitated the domestic issuance of instruments in foreign currency and encouraged the repatriation of cash held outside the banking system.

The delay in issuing these bonds was attributed to the government’s commitment to building confidence in its fiscal policies and gaining the trust of citizens skeptical of government initiatives. With approximately 78 percent of revenue allocated to debt servicing, the government aims to reduce this burden to around 50 percent.

Additionally, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provisionally approved a proposal to permit companies and governments to undertake dollar-denominated listings on the Nigerian stock market. This initiative, advocated by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), seeks to create a new listing platform for high-value issuers to raise capital through dollar-denominated debts and equities.

SEC Director-General Lamido Yuguda expressed support for dollar-denominated listings, emphasizing the importance of full disclosure and an issuer’s ability to meet obligations. This move aims to deepen the capital market and facilitate access to forex for select companies, particularly those with substantial forex requirements for their operations.

NGX CEO Temi Popoola highlighted plans to work with SEC to establish the regulatory framework necessary for dollar-based listings. The Exchange aims to target companies operating in special economic free trade zones and those earning foreign currency, enabling them to issue bonds and eventually offer equity in dollars. This strategic approach aims to address challenges posed by forex fluctuations and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian companies in the global market.

The government’s willingness to consider market reforms enhances the prospects of success for these initiatives. By tapping into both retail and institutional investors with substantial dollar holdings, the domestic capital market seeks to encourage more local listings and reduce reliance on foreign exchanges.