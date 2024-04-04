Menu
Naira appreciates against Dollar 1.2% at the NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira appreciated against the American Dollar by 1.2 per cent or N15.73 at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday.

Data obtained  from the FMDQ Securities Exchange indicated that the local currency was traded against the US Dollar at midweek at N1,262.85/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing value of N1,278.58/$1.

FX transactions worth $166.18 million were completed in the official market during the session, higher than the $118.18 million achieved a day earlier by 49.5 per cent or $55 million.

As for the black market, the local currency firmed up its value against the parallel market by N5 to sell for N1,250/$1, in contrast to Tuesday’s closing price of N1,250/$1.

Also, the Naira improved its value against the British Pound Sterling yesterday by N9.32 to trade at N1,671.56/£1 compared with the previous day’s N1,680.88/£1, and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency chalked up N4.26 to sell at N1,432.83/€1 versus N1,437.09/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

