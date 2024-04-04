Menu
Lekki Deep Seaport Welcomes 75 Vessels and Handles 100,000 Containers in a Year

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Lekki Deep Seaport LFTZ Enterprises Limited has revealed impressive statistics, stating that the port received 75 vessels, including Nigeria’s first LNG-powered vessel and the largest ship ever to navigate Nigerian waters, measuring 366 LOA. Additionally, it efficiently managed 100,000 containers between April 2023 and April 2024.

In a statement shared on its official LinkedIn platform, the port emphasized its pivotal role in supporting global trade, highlighting its capacity to accommodate 14,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) container vessels. It also underscored its transhipment activities, facilitating over 25,000 transhipments since June 2023.

The port expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Ports Authority for providing essential marine services and tugboats, acknowledging their crucial support.

“We have also deployed the use of 2 Nuctech FS 6000 non-intrusive scanners by the Nigerian Customs Service to fast-track the process of cargo examination and evacuation to ensure safety and security with regards to goods passing through our gates,” the statement further outlined.

Moreover, LFTZ noted that the port received authorization from the Nigerian Customs Service to process and receive pharmaceutical products, enhancing its operational versatility and contributing to public health.

Reflecting on these achievements, the port attributed its success to the dedication, innovation, and collaboration of its team, partners, government agencies, and the maritime community.

