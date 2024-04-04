JUST IN: Idris Okuneye aka ‘Bobrisky’ fails to meet EFCC bail conditions

Popular cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, has been unable to fulfill the bail conditions granted to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bobrisky was arrested and detained by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC on Wednesday for allegations including abuse of the naira, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed Bobrisky’s bail status and failure to meet the conditions in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Thursday evening.

Oyewale stated, “He has been granted administrative bail but has not yet met the bail conditions.”

Earlier, Oyewale had stated, “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of naira notes, and currency mutilation, among others.”

The EFCC, in a statement titled “EFCC Grills Bobrisky for Naira Abuse,” posted on its social media handle, disclosed further details of the investigation. It mentioned that Bobrisky had been invited following a video report showing him spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at a movie premiere. Investigations revealed similar alleged offenses at other events.

Bobrisky cooperated with the EFCC during interrogation and volunteered his statements. Upon conclusion of investigations, he will be charged to court.