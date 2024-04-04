“Ibadan Elders Mediate Ladoja, Kingmakers’ Olubadan Succession Dispute”

In a bid to resolve the deadlock between Otun Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, and other kingmakers regarding the nomination of the new Olubadan, prominent Ibadan indigenes have successfully mediated peace between the feuding parties.

The peace meeting, convened by cleric Primate Ola Makinde of Methodist Church, brought together members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, Ibadan Elders Forum, and Mogajis.

The dispute arises from the nomination of the next Olubadan, with former Governor of Oyo State, Otun Olubadan, and nine other members of the Olubadan in Council at odds over the issue.

However, a reconciliation meeting held at the residence of Chief Bode Amao saw a positive outcome, with the agreement that the Olubadan in Council should convene another meeting on or before Friday to address the matter further.

Speaking on the resolution, a source emphasized the importance of resolving the issue amicably, stressing the need to uphold the peaceful ascendancy system in Ibadan.

The elders urged both parties to prioritize peace and unity, encouraging Otun Olubadan to reconvene the council meeting with all members present, while also appealing to High Chief Ladoja to embrace peace despite the recent meeting boycott.