How I was duped $70K for a song remix – Kcee

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Popular singer Kcee, known for hits like “Ojapiano,” discussed why he hasn’t done remixes of his top songs. In a recent episode of Isbae U’s YouTube series ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask,’ Kcee shared insights into his music career spanning over three decades.

He recounted an incident where he attempted to collaborate with an American artist in the past but was unfortunately duped. However, he also mentioned how the American band One Republic reached out to him for a remix of his song “Ojapiano.”

When asked if he paid for the remix, Kcee clarified that he didn’t and was surprised that One Republic approached him for the collaboration without any payment involved.

Reflecting on the experience, Kcee emphasized that the appeal of his music and the freshness of the sound attracted One Republic to the collaboration, despite his usual reluctance to do remixes of his hit songs.

