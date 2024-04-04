Menu
Revenue and Taxation

“Governors Consolidate State Taxes As CITN Seeks End to Unauthorized Tax Collections

By: Godwin Okafor

Samuel Agbeluyi, the President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation Nigeria, revealed that ahead of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms full-year report, several governors are already consolidating the various taxes they collect within their states, signaling the consolidation of multiple tax systems.

Agbeluyi made this statement during the Pre-Conference press briefing for the 26th Annual Tax Conference themed ‘Sustainable Tax Culture and Economic Roadmap for Nation Building,’ scheduled to take place in Abuja next month.

He noted, “The presidential tax committee, under the leadership of Taiwo Oyedele, has helped some states in reducing their tax collections from 65 to 10, thereby bringing sanity within the tax system.”

Agbeluyi emphasized the importance of cleaning up the tax space through the harmonization of taxes, a proposal advocated by the committee, of which he is also a member.

He urged state and local government chairmen to instruct non-state actors to cease road blockades and unauthorized tax collections, stating, “Taxpayers hold a position of importance and deserve respect. By treating them with reverence, they are likely to cooperate willingly.”

Agbeluyi commended the customer-focused strategy of the new Federal Inland Revenue Service, emphasizing the need to avoid taxing people into poverty, especially those with low incomes.

He advised governments to establish partnerships with wealthy individuals, courteously engage them, express gratitude, and enhance revenue collection from them, aligning with international standards and practices.

The institute is currently training workers at the state internal revenue on tracking and income generation, as well as profiling Nigerians, particularly those with extravagant spending habits showcased on social media.

Agbeluyi advocated for sub-national governments to empower the State Inland Revenue Service with autonomy to improve efficiency and effectiveness in tax collection, citing positive outcomes in states that have adopted this model.

He emphasized the importance of shifting focus from the federal government to sub-national entities for Nigeria’s growth, stating, “Nigeria’s growth cannot be achieved by solely concentrating on the federal government.”

Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

