AI

Google May Introduce Paid AI Search: Report

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

According to a recent Financial Times report, Google is considering charging for access to search results that utilize generative artificial intelligence tools. This potential move marks a departure for Google, which has traditionally funded its search product through advertisements since 2000.

While Google has previously charged for AI enhancements, such as the “AI Premium” tier in Google One subscriptions, this would be the first time they charge for search engine access itself. The proposed plan suggests that the standard search engine would remain free, with subscribers to a paid AI search tier still encountering ads alongside their AI-powered results.

The decision to explore paid AI search options comes as the cost of running AI-powered search queries reportedly increases significantly compared to standard keyword searches. Google engineers are working on the necessary backend technology for such a service, though a final decision has not been made.

Despite the potential benefits of AI-enhanced search, including improved search accuracy, there are uncertainties about market demand. Microsoft’s investment in generative AI features for Bing has not significantly impacted Google’s dominance, and Google’s experimental “Search Generative Experience” has seen limited uptake.

Furthermore, Google faces challenges related to AI-generated content, including efforts to combat spammy or low-quality content in search results. Last month, Google announced efforts to address these issues, including shutting down certain features of its AI model after concerns about the accuracy of generated content.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

